Nordic Nanovector Completes Patient Enrolment Into Phase 1 Trial of Betalutin® in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

OSLO, Norway, 11 July, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that the final patient has been enrolled in the LYMRIT 37-05 clinical trial of Betalutin® (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab) in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not eligible for stem cell transplantation.

The LYMRIT 37-05 study is a Phase 1 open-label, single-arm, dose-escalation study designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic profile and preliminary anti-tumour activity of a single administration of Betalutin®. Patients were enrolled at clinical trial sites in the US and Europe. More information on this study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02658968). Preliminary results are expected in the second half of 2019.

DLBCL is an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) that accounts for up to 43% of all NHL cases, making it the most common form of the disease. Approximately 40% of DLBCL patients relapse after first-line combination treatment with rituximab and chemotherapy and only 30-40% of relapsed patients respond with subsequent high-dose chemotherapy followed by Stem Cell Transplantation (ref. 1 below). There are currently very few therapeutic options for patients not eligible for SCT, which makes relapsed DLBCL a serious unmet medical need. The number of diagnosed cases of DLBCL in the US and Europe in 2016 was 26,500 and 17,200, respectively. These numbers are expected to reach 31,500 (US) and 19,000 (Europe) by 2024 (ref. 2 below).

Lisa Rojkjaer, Chief Medical Officer at Nordic Nanovector, said: "We are delighted to have reached this important milestone and look forward to the preliminary results during the second half of the year. Planning is underway for an expansion cohort to further assess safety and efficacy in this challenging to treat patient population. We expect more patients to be enrolled when the best dose is selected from the first part of the study."

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

