Nordic Nanovector Strengthens Management Team With Appointment of Maureen Deehan, PhD, as Head of Corporate Development and Strategy

Before joining Novimmune, Maureen served as Medical Science Liaison Manager at Grünenthal UK and as Team Leader of the Department of Molecular Pharmacology at Organon Laboratories.

Maureen has a PhD from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Glasgow and a BSc in Biochemistry & Pharmacology from the University of Strathclyde.

Marco Renoldi, Chief Operating Officer of Nordic Nanovector, commented: "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Maureen to the team. Her core scientific expertise in targeted therapies, based on antibodies and related technologies, combined with a successful track record in business development and deal-making are an extremely important addition to Nordic Nanovector."

Maureen Deehan added: "I am pleased to be joining Nordic Nanovector at this important time for the Company as it advances Betalutin® through clinical development for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. I look forward to evaluating relevant strategic opportunities and working to further build the Company's business development network."

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

