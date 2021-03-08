Nordic Nanovector to present at 11th Annual World ADC Europe 2021 Digital

Oslo, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Jostein Dahle, will give a presentation on 9 March at the 11th Annual World ADC Europe 2021 Digital event (8-11 March 2021) in the Discovery stream discussing the question: Should Payloads be Super-Potent?

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting CD37 with Alpha- & Beta-Emitting Radioimmunoconjugates

Date/time: Tuesday, 9 March 2021 at 11:40am GMT

During his presentation, Dr Dahle with cover the following points:

Review CD37 as target for radioimmunotherapy

Analyse preclinical and clinical data for treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) with the beta-emitting radioimmunoconjugate 177 Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan (Betalutin®)

Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan (Betalutin®) Evaluate preclinical data for treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and NHL with the alpha-emitting radioimmunoconjugate 212Pb-TCMC-NNV003 (Alpha37)

World ADC Europe is an industry-leading conference and Europe's largest gathering of ADC stakeholders. It brings together 300 drug developers from 160 active ADC organisations to help forward-thinking researchers from the pharmaceutical, biotech and academic community advance the development of antibody-drug conjugates.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

