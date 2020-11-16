Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its Interim CEO, Dr Lars Nieba will present a corporate overview, via live webcast, and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, taking place 17-19 November 2020.

Presentations details are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, 19 November 2020

Time: 2:40 to 3:10PM (GMT)

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: [email protected]

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

