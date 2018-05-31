Nordic Nanovector to Present Pre-clinical Study of Betalutin® Effect on NHL Cells at European Hematology Association Meeting

OSLO, Norway, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that it will present a poster describing a preclinical analysis of genetic factors that correlate with the responsiveness of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines to Betalutin® (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) at the 23rd annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA) (Stockholm, Sweden, 14-17 June). This preclinical study highlights the generally promising activity of Betalutin® against diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cell lines.
The abstract is available online (click here) and the poster will be available on the company's website at: www.nordicnanovector.com following the presentation on 15 June.
Poster details
Abstract PF642
Abstract title: Systems biology analysis of responsiveness of non-Hodgkin lymphoma B-cell lines to CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapy
Authors: Melhus, KB et al.
Date: Friday 15 June
Time: 17:30-19:00 (CEST)
For further information, please contact:
Malene Brondberg, VP
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
Media enquiries:
Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk
About Nordic Nanovector:
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-study-of-betalutin--effect-on-nhl-cells-at-european-hematol,c2536473
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-pre-clinical-study-of-betalutin-effect-on-nhl-cells-at-european-hematology-association-meeting-300657228.html
SOURCE Nordic Nanovector
Share this article