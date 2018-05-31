The abstract is available online (click here) and the poster will be available on the company's website at: www.nordicnanovector.com following the presentation on 15 June.

Poster details

Abstract PF642

Abstract title: Systems biology analysis of responsiveness of non-Hodgkin lymphoma B-cell lines to CD37 targeting radioimmunotherapy

Authors: Melhus, KB et al.

Date: Friday 15 June

Time: 17:30-19:00 (CEST)

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: + 44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries:

Mark Swallow/David Dible/Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-study-of-betalutin--effect-on-nhl-cells-at-european-hematol,c2536473

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-pre-clinical-study-of-betalutin-effect-on-nhl-cells-at-european-hematology-association-meeting-300657228.html

