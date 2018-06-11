Nordic Nanovector to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Betalutin® Reverses Resistance to Anti-CD20 Treatment in NHL Cells

The preclinical data, described in an abstract published online (link here), demonstrate that treatment of rituximab-resistant NHL cells with Betalutin® significantly elevated the expression of the CD20 receptor on the surface of cells. The increase in CD20 receptors re-sensitizes the cells to the anti-CD20 NHL immunotherapies rituximab (Rituxan®) and obinutuzumab (Gazyva®/Gazyvaro®), causing increased tumour cell death.

These results support previous preclinical studies that highlight the synergistic anti-tumour effects of combining Betalutin® with rituximab immunotherapy. Nordic Nanovector is planning to investigate this novel combination therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in the Archer-1 Phase 1b clinical study. This study is targeting dosing of the first patient in the second half of 2018.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: 177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan has the potential to counteract resistance to rituximab and obinutuzumab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Session

Date and Time: Saturday 23 June, 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)

Poster Session A: Basic and Translational Science 1

Location: Salon F, 4th floor, Boston Marriot Copley Plaza Permanent

Abstract Number: A28

The poster will be available on the company's website at the time of the presentation: www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg,

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel/Cell: +44-7561-431-762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

International Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/

David Dible/

Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-638-9571

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

