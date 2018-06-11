Nordic Nanovector to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Betalutin® Reverses Resistance to Anti-CD20 Treatment in NHL Cells

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that a poster reporting the ability of Betalutin® (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) to reverse resistance to anti-CD20 treatment in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines will be presented at the inaugural AACR International Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma (22-26 June, Boston, MA, USA).
The preclinical data, described in an abstract published online (link here), demonstrate that treatment of rituximab-resistant NHL cells with Betalutin® significantly elevated the expression of the CD20 receptor on the surface of cells. The increase in CD20 receptors re-sensitizes the cells to the anti-CD20 NHL immunotherapies rituximab (Rituxan®) and obinutuzumab (Gazyva®/Gazyvaro®), causing increased tumour cell death.
These results support previous preclinical studies that highlight the synergistic anti-tumour effects of combining Betalutin® with rituximab immunotherapy. Nordic Nanovector is planning to investigate this novel combination therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in the Archer-1 Phase 1b clinical study. This study is targeting dosing of the first patient in the second half of 2018.
Details for the poster presentation are as follows:
Poster Title: 177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan has the potential to counteract resistance to rituximab and obinutuzumab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Session
Date and Time: Saturday 23 June, 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)
Poster Session A: Basic and Translational Science 1
Location: Salon F, 4th floor, Boston Marriot Copley Plaza Permanent
Abstract Number: A28
The poster will be available on the company's website at the time of the presentation: www.nordicnanovector.com.
For further information, please contact:
IR enquiries
Malene Brondberg,
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel/Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com
International Media Enquiries
Mark Swallow/
David Dible/
Isabelle Andrews (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44-207-638-9571
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedr.co.uk
About Nordic Nanovector
Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-data-demonstrating-betalutin--reverses-resistance-to-anti-c,c2544214
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-preclinical-data-demonstrating-betalutin-reverses-resistance-to-anti-cd20-treatment-in-nhl-cells-300663832.html
SOURCE Nordic Nanovector
Share this article