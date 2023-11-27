Nordic Pet Care Market Report 2023-2029 with Strategic Insights - Invest In Premium and Organic Pet Food and Using E-commerce Platforms To Sell Products Online

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Pet Care Market (2023 Edition): Analysis by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird, Others), Category (Food, Product, Groom & Board), Sales Channel, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nordic Pet Care Market report provides estimates of 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The Nordic Pet Care market showcased growth at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 2962.62 Million in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 6672.30 Million in 2029. The market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 6672.30 Million in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.28% during the forecast period. 

The research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

Consumers in Nordic countries prioritize sustainability, ethical sourcing, and animal welfare when it comes to purchasing decisions. As a result, they tend to favor eco-friendly, locally-produced pet food products that align with their values and beliefs.

Urbanization has resulted in more people living in apartments or small homes without yards, making it challenging to feed and care for pets traditionally. Convenient, easy-to-use pet food solutions, such as dry food or subscription services, have become increasingly attractive to busy pet owners who want to ensure their pets receive proper nutrition without compromising on quality.

Moreover, advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers to create innovative, high-quality pet food products tailored to specific life stages, dietary needs, and breeds. These specialized formulations help pet owners make informed choices about their pets' nutrition and overall health.

Increasing demand for premium and innovative pet products, such as functional food, nutritional supplements, and grooming services, further boosts the market growth. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces provides convenient accessibility to pet owners across regions.

Consumers increasingly seek premium quality products and experiences for their pets, driving up demand for luxury pet food, grooming, and boarding services. Despite the rise of other pet categories, dogs continue to dominate the Nordic pet care market, accounting for over 40% of total sales. Cats come second, followed by small mammals like hamsters and rabbits.

It is expected to grow steadily, driven by advancements in technology, increased investment in pet care infrastructure, and evolving consumer preferences toward premium and customized pet care solutions.

Scope of the Report

  • The report analyses the Nordic Pet Care Market by Value (USD Million).
  • The report presents the analysis of the Nordic Pet Care Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Nordic Pet Care Market by Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird, and Others)
  • The report analyses the Nordic Pet Care Market By Category (Food, Product, and Groom & Board).
  • The report analyses the Nordic Pet Care Market by Sales Channel (Online, and Offline).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by country, By Pet Types, By Category & by sales channel.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.
  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Nordic Pet Care Market

Strategic Recommendations

  • Invest In Premium and Organic Pet Food
  • Using E-commerce Platforms To Sell Products Online

Company Profiles

  • Nestle Purina Petcare
  • Hill's Pet Nutrition
  • Mars Incorporated
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings
  • Musti Group
  • Fressnapf
  • Zoetis Inc.
  • Heristo AG
  • Affinity Petcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vox1ip

Poland Alternative Lending Market Databook 2023 - A US$ 2.75 Billion Market Opportunity by 2027

The "Poland Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By...
South African Courier Industry Rethinks Distribution Strategies in a Changing Landscape

The "Courier, Express and Parcel Services Other than Postal Services in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
