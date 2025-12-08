Nordic Recognized as Major Contender in Healthcare IT Services by Everest Group

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic®, a global health and technology consulting company, is named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Healthcare Specialists IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

The report is a data-driven assessment of consulting firms specializing in the healthcare industry. Organizations are evaluated on their vision and capabilities, including the scope of services offered, innovation, and delivery footprint, as well as their market impact.

"We're proud to be recognized by the Everest Group for the value our services and experts provide. Throughout our 15-year history, Nordic has grown its offerings to match what healthcare systems need to operate more effectively and prepare for the future of care," said Steve Eckert, chief growth officer, Nordic. "As an end-to-end strategic partner, Nordic has proven experience advising, implementing, optimizing, and managing core technologies and data strategies that allow our clients to better serve their patients and communities."

As financial sustainability remains a top priority, healthcare organizations are increasingly seeking ways to maximize their return on investment, often utilizing consulting firms to provide strategic guidance and develop long-term roadmaps that enhance efficiency and enable innovation. With a healthcare-exclusive focus, Nordic combines the expertise of its global team of former clinicians and technologists with thoughtful partners, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, CLEAR, Clearsense, and ServiceNow, to enhance the quality and breadth of services offered.

Nordic is a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders worldwide to create healthier systems, organizations, and people. Our team of 3,300+ professionals brings decades of experience in strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, ERP services, and managed services. The Nordic global team, including its Canadian arm Healthtech, supports more than 700 clients in their efforts to harness the power of technology. Learn more at NordicGlobal.com.

