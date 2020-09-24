Nordic recognized for the second year as a leader in revenue cycle management consulting

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare has ranked Nordic as one of the nation's 10 largest revenue cycle management firms. Nordic ranks No. 10 on this year's list, which is based on the total number of healthcare revenue cycle contracts in 2019. The full list of 24 firms was published in the Sept. 14 issue of Modern Healthcare (subscription required).

"Improving clinical efficiency, reducing physician burden, refining operational processes, and overall revenue realization may seem straightforward in concept, but is quite complex in execution to improve care access, achieve clinical workflow value, increase financial performance, and accomplish strategic goals," Managing Director of Performance Improvement Shannon Yasseri said. "Our value is to help organizations determine the right strategic path that will result in measurable and sustainable outcomes. We're pleased that Nordic is being recognized for its important work in this space."

Nordic's experienced team of healthcare consultants – with operational (finance or clinical) and technical backgrounds – partners with healthcare organizations to use the right approach that drives efficiencies, reduces variation, and increases net revenue, and to provide organizations with tools and methods to measure those improvements.

