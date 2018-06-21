Nordic Sneaker Brand ARKK Copenhagen Secures Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Accelerate Global Expansion

Of the investment, CEO Thomas Refdahl says, "At Friheden and North-East Venture, we experienced an understanding of the scale and scope of our ambitions, which was exceptional. We hesitated to take investors out of fear we could be forced in the wrong direction, but here we received smart and engaging investment."

Launched in 2014, ARKK Copenhagen has generated an average sales growth of 256% per annum showcasing immediate strength in core design and business strategies. ARKK's vast minimalist sneaker universe manifests in four annual collections for men and women today available in over 37 countries. "ARKK's tight concept and high degree of distinctiveness in the product range, from pure performance-oriented sneaker rivals, yields an opportunistic market position," says Niels Martinsen of Friheden Invest who carries a legacy of success in apparel.

Current distribution channels include online and retail with outstanding international demand. Martin Lumbye, CEO of North-East Venture remarks, "ARKK Copenhagen today sells more than 90% of its sneakers abroad, so we estimate that the potential is large. Their ambitious and talented team has already shown results we believe in." He further adds, "Nordic companies have international appeal for their approach to design, simplicity, clean lines, communication and user-friendliness towards customers."

"With Friheden Invest and North-East Venture we get the expertise into our board of directors that we've been looking for. This is an opportunity to take our vision further and showcase the potential of the designs that we know are missing in the market today," says ARKK Co-founder and Creative Director, Kasper Høj Rasmussen.

ARKK Copenhagen, a Nordic sneaker brand, launched in 2014 and today has a presence in +30 countries worldwide. All collections are 100% designed in Copenhagen to fulfill the company's mission to create a unique sneaker identity that stands up to the players of the global footwear market.

Contact:

Angie Lim, al@Arkkcopenhagen.com +45 3136 4642

