Nordic Soccer embraces Playform as its tournament's official tech solution

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Soccer has announced that Playform , a digital coach mobile application for youth soccer (football) players, has been named their "Official Tech solution and development Mobile Technology for Nordic Cup '21."

Playform uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies to instantly evaluate the physical, technical, and mental skills of youth soccer (football) players to boost their development anywhere, anytime with personalized feedback right in their pocket. Playform developed a digital coach that trains the players according to their performance and provides them a daily workout plan to improve their skills.

Playform's unique technology captures hundreds of data points for each drill to rate the player's progress with the metrics that matter most. With the smartphone camera only and no expensive sensors, Playform brings Elite-level measurement and training technology to the player's mobile device.

As part of the partnership, Playform will take place in the upcoming Nordic Cup event this June in Vermont, and will engage with social competitions and challenges to create a fun experience for the players. The mutual goal of this collaboration is to provide an accessible technological solution for measuring and improving the youth players, during and after the event.

"Nordic Soccer is excited to partner with Playform for Nordic Cup '21", said Jim Goudie, Nordic Cup Tournament Director. ״With the return of tournaments, we are looking to make Nordic Cup '21 as memorable as possible for all our guests, and having our Playform competitions on offer that week-end, will make an additional opportunity for players''.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nordic Cup on our mission to put elite-level measurement and development technology at the youth players' fingertips," said Shmulik Barel, CEO of Playform.

He also shared, "As we see more and more youth soccer (football) players training with Playform on a regular basis to maximize their potential, we are extremely excited to offer Playform to the Nordic Cup Players as well."

About Nordic Soccer:

The Nordic Soccer Club is a Premier Level Club dedicated to cultivating exceptional players and providing them with the opportunity to excel. Towards this end, the Nordic Soccer Club is dedicated to providing excellent coaching and high level competition. This will be the 23rd year Nordic Soccer hosting the Nordic Cup event which annually draws 250 local, out of state, and Canadian teams!

Learn more at nordicsoccer.org or on Facebook (@NordicSoccer) and Twitter (@NordicSoccer).

About Playform:

Playform is the AI-powered personal digital coach mobile app designed to improve youth soccer (football) players' skills with real-time measurements and training plans. Access Elite, personalized player development technology on your smartphone. Playform's ability to improve playing skills through cutting-edge, data-backed training technology represents the future of sports. Playform unites a team of global technology and sports experts to give you the power to measure, train and improve anytime, anywhere.

Learn more at playform.app or on Facebook (@playform21) and Twitter (@Playform2).

