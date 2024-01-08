Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market Report 2023: A $6.92 Billion Industry by 2029 - Predicting Future Market Trends and Their Impact on Consumer Behavior

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market: Analysis by Product Type, Category, By Sales Channel, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic Sporting Goods Retail market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 3.97 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 6.92 Billion in 2029. 

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities, and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The primary driver influencing the Nordic sporting goods retail market is the dynamic nature of consumer preferences and lifestyles. As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, there is a growing demand for sporting goods that cater to diverse activities, ranging from outdoor adventures to fitness regimens.

The heightened focus on health and wellness is a significant driver, with consumers viewing sports and recreational activities as integral to a healthy lifestyle. This trend is bolstered by a societal shift towards preventive healthcare, encouraging individuals to invest in sports equipment and gear that supports their well-being.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products, advancements in digital retail experiences, and the integration of innovative technologies in sporting gear are reshaping consumer expectations and influencing purchasing decisions.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report analyses the Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market by Value (USD Billion)
  • The report presents the analysis of the Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2029.
  • The report analyses the Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market by Product Type (Apparel, Equipment, Shoes and Others)
  • The report analyses the Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market by Sales Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel).
  • The report analyses the Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market by Sport Category (Outdoor Sports, Fitness, Winter Sports, Golf and Other Sports).
  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, By Product Type, By Sales Channel & by Sport Category.
  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market: Ecosystem Analysis

  • Reasons for doing sports in the Nordic countries
  • Share of people going for a work out at least once a week in the Nordics 2019
  • Employment in sport by sex in Nordic Countries

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Nordic Sporting Goods Retail Market

Company Profiles

  • XXL Sport & Villmark
  • Intersport International Corporation
  • Bergans
  • Helly Hansen
  • Tretorn Sweden AB
  • Sportamore
  • J.Lindeberg.
  • Silva Sweden AB
  • Icebug
  • Swix

