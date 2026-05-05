NORDIC TECH LEADER TIETO OYJ SELECTS GEP'S AI-NATIVE SOFTWARE TO HELP TRANSFORM SOURCING AND PROCUREMENT

GEP's unified Source-to-Pay platform to streamline operations and drive value at scale

CLARK, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Tieto Oyj, a leading software and technology consulting company, has selected GEP SOFTWARE™ to transform its sourcing and procurement operations through a next-generation Source-to-Pay (S2P) platform.

Headquartered in Finland, Tieto provides mission-critical software and digital solutions across industries including financial services, healthcare, public sector and manufacturing. With approximately 14,000 employees and annual revenue of around €2 billion, the company operates across the Nordics and globally.

Tieto selected GEP to modernize a complex sourcing and procurement environment with a unified, scalable platform to transform end-user experience. By adopting GEP SOFTWARE, Tieto will:

Make buying easy for employees, in an AI-native chat user interface.

Digitize and integrate sourcing, purchasing and supplier management on a single AI-native platform

Strengthen end-to-end visibility and data linkage across sourcing, finance and the businesses.

Increase automation across high-volume, low-value transactions to minimize manual processes

"We selected GEP's AI-native platform to make buying easy for our employees and to enable our sourcing teams to focus on strategic initiatives in order to maximize value and minimize waste across Tieto," said Jarkko Sakki, Tieto Chief Procurement Officer.

"We're especially excited to support Tieto, because as a leading software and digital consulting firm, they want to use the best platform to automate procurement processes, improve transparency and drive value to their business and customers," Santosh Nair, global head of growth, GEP

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides an AI-native procurement and supply chain platform for global enterprises to become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. Designed and built for AI, GEP's software orchestrates and automates end-to-end workflows—delivering faster decisions, optimized value chains and better business outcomes. Intuitive, natural language interfaces and agentic processes delight users, driving adoption and productivity while eliminating manual processes. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, including SAP, Oracle and other leading ERP and F&A platforms. Backed by superior support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP consistently wins recognition from leading analysts and media, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and The Hackett Group. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP, the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, platform and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]