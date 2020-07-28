Nordis Technologies takes its innovation-driven growth to new heights with Ricoh alliance

EXTON, Pa., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Nordis Technologies, an innovator and leader in offering technology solutions to solve communications and payment challenges, has chosen Ricoh to help enhance its exciting business growth. Nordis sought a partner that could help address its needs for higher throughput, more efficiencies and shortened turn times, further enhanced by its game-changing, patent-pending Expresso® application, used for streamlining and managing communications and payments. Nordis found its answer with the RICOH Pro VC40000, Ricoh's InfoPrint 5000 and RICOH ProcessDirector technologies that help drive consistency and efficiency across communication channels and devices with tailored, automated, intelligent workflows.

Over the past 30 years, Nordis Technologies has made a name for itself delivering technology-enabled solutions, providing excellent customer service, and forging relationships that turn into true partnerships built on mutual respect and trust. Its proprietary Expresso platform allows customers to make changes to communications – from wherever they are working – in real time that automatically update within Nordis' system up to the moment production begins. Since its inception, Expresso has brought in many new customers and jobs. All of that growth began to outpace Nordis' capacity. The company wanted single-pass, continuous-feed, full color print, so they could increase throughput, add dynamic color and messaging, and streamline operations.

"We felt we'd reached a tipping point," said Ronnie Selinger, President and CEO, Nordis Technologies. "Moving to continuous-feed made sense for our volumes, but we wanted to do it right. We needed to move seamlessly among devices and channels, with centralized control that was compatible with Expresso. We also wanted to make color applications more robust and more cost effective. Fortunately, after some in-depth conversations about our current environment and our goals, the Ricoh team knew exactly how to help."

The addition of Ricoh hardware and software backed by expert service and support made single-pass, vibrant color for transactional documents a reality and strengthened Expresso's already-powerful value proposition. Its award-winning workflow solution boosted efficiencies by eliminating the need to transform AFP files when sending to Ricoh platforms. RICOH ProcessDirector also enabled barcode-assisted automation of perforation and streamlined handling of AFP transforms that maintains the architecture's signature page-level recovery to help drive reliability. Additionally, Ricoh's continuous-feed production devices helped lower storage costs and reduce waste associated with pre-printed shells. With these integrated technology advancements, Nordis and its customers can now more intuitively and flexibly customize any part of the application – including color, graphics, or text – right up to when the job goes to press.

"We often talk about the advantages of leaving pre-printed shells behind for single-pass color, but RICOH ProcessDirector's synergy with Expresso really takes it to the next level," said Mike Herold, Director, Global Marketing, Commercial Printing Business, Ricoh. "The most exciting thing about collaborating with so many unique customers is finding new, tailored ways to help their businesses realize their full potential. The resounding success of Nordis' transformation to a mixed sheet-fed and continuous-feed shop, with increased capabilities, greater throughput and faster turn times, is a testament to the power of well-considered alliances built on a foundation of collaborative innovation."

RICOH ProcessDirector helps keep jobs running smoothly, centralizing control of sheet-fed and continuous-feed devices, as well as non-print communication channels. This single point of access made interfacing with Expresso simple and streamlined, so changes could be pushed to all channels without added manual steps. RICOH ProcessDirector's security and compliance-minded features, such as the ability to create defensible audit trails, were just as important to Nordis, which counts many healthcare and financial services organizations among its clients.

For more information on Ricoh, visit www.takealookatricohproduction.com

