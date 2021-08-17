Nordstrom Alum Launches Inclusive Sleepwear Line

The first collection includes classic button up pajamas for women and kids – and a special selection of double-breasted pajamas for kids only. Two mommy and me styles are available. Pajamas come in black, and blush beauty pink right now, with blue and red pajamas available in October.

Sleepwear sets are in an extended size range – from XS to 2X for women, and 2T - 8 for kids – with additional sizing available in October. Every garment is packed in reusable, 100% compostable packaging.

The price of women's pajama sets starts at 159 USD, kid's pajama sets start at 82 USD.

The collection is available on the brand's website .



BRAND STORY

Nordstrom alum Haley Brothers is the founder of Weekend Made Sleepwear and a mother of two young children. During her first pregnancy she suffered from insomnia triggered by tactile defensiveness—a fight-or-flight response to the seams in her pajamas. This experience inspired her to create a high-quality, seamless sleepwear line for women and children with sensitive skin who need sensory-friendly sleepwear.

Weekend Made's mission is to create sensory-friendly clothing with conscious design. Weekend Made helps families feel more relaxed, get higher quality sleep, and spend more time having fun. These ingredients help people achieve longer, healthier and more connected lives.

WEAR TESTED

"The pajamas are very comfortable with no itchy tags or seams. The attention to detail and quality of craftsmanship makes these pajamas well worth the price!" - Jacqueline

"So soft and also such thoughtful design." - Sky

"Wore these last night and they were incredibly comfortable. I was in the long sleeves and pants and stayed cool all night. My toddler had on her pair and we had the best, softest cuddle time ever this morning." - Rachel

Weekend Made sleepwear is available online in the United States on their website, and on Verishop.com . Weekend Made can be purchased wholesale directly, or on Handshake by Shopify.

Customers who tailor the length of their pajamas get 10% off a future order when they provide their receipt.

www.weekendmade.shop

