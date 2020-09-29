Nordstrom Bans Fur and Exotic Animal Skins

WASHINGTON and SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the company will stop selling products made using animal fur or exotic animal skin by the end of 2021. The new companywide policy includes Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Last Chance stores, as well as Nordstrom's e-commerce sites. The commitment was made in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States.

"As a leading fashion retailer, we're committed to delivering the best possible service and merchandise for our customers. Delivering on that commitment means continually listening to customer feedback and evolving our product offering to ensure we're meeting their needs," said Teri Bariquit, chief merchandising officer at Nordstrom. "As part of our ongoing product evolution, we've been working with the Humane Society of the United States and recently made the decision to stop offering products made with genuine fur or exotic animal skin in any of our stores or online. Our private label brands haven't used these materials for years, so extending this policy to all the brands we carry is a natural next step for our business."

Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "We applaud Nordstrom for ending the sale of fur and becoming the first U.S. based retailer to ban exotic animal skins. This is a pivotal step toward a more humane business model and a safer world for animals, sending a clear message that animals should not suffer for the sake of fashion. Nordstrom's decision will surely have a ripple effect on other influential fashion leaders."

The full details of the new Nordstrom policy can be found online at NordstromCares.com.

