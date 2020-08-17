Nordstrom Celebrates 10 Years of Giving New Shoes to Kids in Need, Donating More Than 200,000 Pairs

That's why Nordstrom is proud to continue its partnership with customers and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit for the tenth year in a row to provide brand-new and well-fitting sneakers to kids in need in local communities. Starting today and through October 4, customers can purchase $10 giving cards in all Nordstrom stores or donate online.

"At Nordstrom, we are committed to making a difference in our communities," said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer at Nordstrom. "Each pair of shoes donated represents a child with more confidence, hope, self-esteem and joy. We are thankful to our customers and employees who have helped us give more than 200,000 pairs of shoes to kids in need over the last 10 years."

Small Steps for Big Impact

Shoes are often the most visible sign of their situation. Since 2010, together with its customers, Nordstrom has raised nearly $4 million to give 200,000 kids in need a brand-new pair of shoes. These shoes have been delivered at schools across the United States, all of which have a high percentage of students on free or reduced lunch programs. When children receive their new shoes through the Shoes That Fit program, schools shared that 40% of those students increased attendance and 87% reported increased self-esteem.

"For children to reach their full potential, they need to feel good about themselves. Creating this confidence in children at a young age is empowering and critical to their future success," said Amy Fass, CEO of Shoes That Fit. "We are proud to partner with Nordstrom to give back to these children and invest in their future."

This year, Nordstrom has also enlisted the help of Olympic gold-medalist Gabby Douglas to encourage people to help the retailer donate over 35,000 shoes to kids in need.

How You Can Give Back

From August 17 – October 4, visit any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom Local or Last Chance location to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card. One hundred percent of proceeds from every giving card purchased goes toward the gift of one pair of new sneakers for a child in need. Individuals can also make an online, tax-deductible donation at www.shoesthatfit.org/Nordstrom.

Beyond the partnership with Shoes That Fit, Nordstrom supports the local communities where it does business. In 2019, the company donated nearly $11 million to 392 organizations in every community where Nordstrom does business. Many of these organizations provide basic necessities to kids and families so they can thrive and reach their full potential.

