Nordstrom Expands Holiday Giving Campaign To Include Four Partners And A Goal Of $1 Million Dollars

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, leading fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced it is continuing its tradition of giving back during the holiday season by partnering with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), the Good+Foundation, Big Brother Big Sisters of America and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. This holiday, with the help of its customers and employees, Nordstrom has set a goal to raise more than $1M for these organizations.

"Historically, Nordstrom selects one charitable partner for the holiday season that aligns with our commitment to give back to nonprofits that care for kids and empower youth. This year, we've expanded that commitment to include three organizations." said Scott Meden, chief marketing officer of Nordstrom. "These organizations provide valuable services and support in each of the communities where we do business. This holiday season, our customers and employees are coming together to give a gift that will help kids across the country."

Each year, Nordstrom donates millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada, with the majority of giving focused on organizations and programs that empower youth, support children and care for families. In 2018, Nordstrom supported more than 600 organizations and $12M in the communities where the company does business.

Starting today through Dec. 31., customers can:

Support local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by contributing or buying a giving tag at Nordstrom stores in the U.S., Canada, and Nordstrom Locals in Los Angeles . All donations will help raise funds and awareness for the 170 Children's Hospitals in North America that provide 32 million treatments to children each year. Customers can also make an online donation at Nordstrom.com/CMNH.

by contributing or buying a giving tag at Nordstrom stores in the U.S., Canada, and Nordstrom Locals in . All donations will help raise funds and awareness for the 170 Children's Hospitals in that provide 32 million treatments to children each year. Customers can also make an online donation at Nordstrom.com/CMNH. Visit any U.S. or Canada Nordstrom Rack location or NordstromRack.com to "Sponsor-a-Moment" in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters . At check-out, customers can purchase a donation card and 100% of the proceeds will support recruiting and training adult mentors as well as support a mentorship moment that a volunteer mentor "Big" and their mentee "Little" will share. Customers can also make an online donation at Nordstrom.com/BBBS.

. At check-out, customers can purchase a donation card and 100% of the proceeds will support recruiting and training adult mentors as well as support a mentorship moment that a volunteer mentor "Big" and their mentee "Little" will share. Customers can also make an online donation at Nordstrom.com/BBBS. Visit Nordstrom NYC, Nordstrom Men's store or Nordstrom Local in the Upper East Side or West Village to purchase a giving tag to benefit Good+Foundation, a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty, pairing essential goods with innovative services for low-income families in NYC. Customers can also make an online donation at Nordstrom.com/good-plus-foundation.

Throughout the month of December, Nordstrom is hosting Santa Breakfasts in over 30 stores across the U.S. on select Saturdays to benefit its charity partners as a part of the holiday fundraising partnership and commitment to raise $1 million dollars. Additionally, Nordstrom Canada is sponsoring the Robson Square Ice Rink in the heart of downtown Vancouver, B.C. for the month of December, in partnership with the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Skaters can expect festive décor and entertainment - and donations to benefit the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation can be made on-site today through December 31. To learn more about Nordstrom and its charitable partners, visit the NordstromNow blog and NordstromCares.com.

