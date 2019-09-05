Nordstrom Local Expands into New York City

SEATTLE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perhaps no one understands the luxury of speed and convenience more than New Yorkers. To help better serve its customers, Nordstrom will continue its expansion in New York City by adding two more service hubs. Nordstrom Local Upper East Side (1273 3rd Avenue between 73rd and 74th Street) opens on Sept. 5th and Nordstrom Local West Village (13 7th Avenue between 11th and 12th Street) will open on Sept. 27th. Nordstrom Local is a convenient service hub located in neighborhoods where Nordstrom customers live and work. In addition to the Nordstrom Locals in New York City, there are three other locations in California: Melrose, Brentwood and Downtown Los Angeles.

Nordstrom is continually investing in new capabilities to better serve its customers. These neighborhood service hubs offer customers the opportunity to access more Nordstrom product and services in a location convenient to them. Nordstrom is combining the scale of its national capabilities with its salespeople, product and physical locations to help reimagine the shopping experience for customers.

"Nordstrom Local is about giving customers more access to brands and styles they love, to try on or take home in a fast and convenient way. We hope to make shopping easy by being closer to where our customers live and work," said Jamie Nordstrom, president, Nordstrom stores. "Whether it is our Nordstrom Local locations on the Upper East Side and in the West Village, our new Flagship opening in October, or our Nordstrom Rack locations across the city, we want to bring the added convenience of services such as online order pick-up, fast and easy returns, alterations, styling and more as close to customers as possible."

"We've learned a lot from our customers since opening our first Nordstrom Local on Melrose in Los Angeles in Fall of 2017," said Shea Jensen, senior vice president of customer experience. "Customers who visit a Nordstrom Local spend 2.5 times more and account for 30 percent of online order pick-up in Los Angeles. We're excited to introduce Nordstrom Local to our customers in New York City as we serve them in our two newest locations."

Nordstrom Local Services offered at Upper East Side and West Village locations

Customers at Nordstrom Local Upper East Side and West Village can access services like online order pick-up, fast and easy returns, and alterations. Additional services include:

Styling offerings including consultations, appointments and other services

Shoe, handbag and small leather goods repair

Elevated gift wrapping with Paper Source, including a self-wrapping station

As part of Nordstrom's commitment to giving back to local communities, the two new Nordstrom Local locations have partnered with Housing Works to be a drop-off donation destination for gently-used fashion.

In addition, the approximately 1,800 square foot family-friendly Upper East Side location offers regularly scheduled stroller cleanings through Tot Squad, and the 2,200 square foot West Village location will offer a rotating selection of products from Pop-In by Olivia Kim. Both hubs will serve as a community meeting location for networking and family driven events.

With the opening of two more Nordstrom Local service hubs in the New York City market the company will have a total of six area locations that will enable it to better serve customers. All six locations, including the newest Flagship opening Oct. 24, will provide quick and easy returns, alterations, and more.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 118 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and four Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

