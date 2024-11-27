NORDSTROM NYC TRANSFORMS WITH THE BLIZZ ON 57TH STREET HOLIDAY TAKEOVER STARRING JOHN WATERS AND FRAN DRESCHER

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Nordstrom NYC's flagship on 57th Street will be immersed in a world of wonder as part of the Wonder All the Way campaign and display, The Blizz on 57th Street. This activation celebrates the spirit of holiday magic and the timeless joy of seeing the world through limitless wonder.

Photo Credit: Nordstrom/Jack Koto Photo Credit: Nordstrom/Jack Koto

The festive takeover transforms the flagship to create both a shopping destination and a visual spectacle, offering customers an unforgettable seasonal experience. The Blizz on 57th Street features a cast of larger-than-life inflatable characters voiced by the legendary filmmaker and actor John Waters and the unmistakable voice of actress Fran Drescher. These inflatables, inspired by iconic fictional New York City staples, are an entertaining visual treat for the whole family. The heart of the takeover is Mr. Blizz, a charming inflatable presiding over the 57th Street entrance, with a unique power to turn everyday objects and beings into gigantic, lively characters such as Dimmy & Quaser, the burnt out stars, Rose, Ruby & Violet, the chatty lipsticks, Connor & Connie, the humble traffic cones and many more.

The campaign is conceived by a collective of creative visionaries led by Thom Bettridge, editor in chief of i-D Magazine, Matthew Mazzuca, former creative director of Barneys New York, illustrator & animator Anthony Ferrara, artist & production designer Desi Santiago, and long-time graphic designer behind Balenciaga, Gian Gisiger, all brought together by Justinian Kfoury of Total Management.

"We are beyond excited to bring The Blizz on 57th Street to life at the Nordstrom NYC flagship this holiday season," says Olivia Kim, SVP of Creative Merchandising. "Nordstrom has always strived to be a platform for discovery and we look forward to infusing the joy of the holidays with the unique spirit of New York, creating an unforgettable experience to those who visit our flagship this holiday. Partnering with this collective of New York based creatives and friends continues to reinforce our commitment to this community."

Along with Mr. Blizz at the entrance, Nordstrom NYC's interior is transformed with a cast of endearing and playful characters including Pigeonthia, a mystical, fortune-telling pigeon providing guests with insights into their futures. Wonder Ring, an interactive token-operated machine dispensing whimsical rings that correspond with each guest's fortune. Additionally, visitors are guided through the experience with a treasure map featuring a collect-them-all sticker book to find all the Blizzy creatures for a chance to win exciting prizes. The cast of Mr. Blizz's friends offer delight and surprise around every corner, embodying the magic of the holiday season where possibilities feel boundless.

Nordstrom NYC will also welcome back the ever-popular Santa Snow Show starting on November 29th through December 24th, with daily performances featuring special characters throughout the store. Santa will be available to take 'elf-ies' with children on lower level 2.

The Blizz on 57th Street will be on display at the Nordstrom NYC Men's & Women's stores starting today through January 5th, 2025. This experience at Nordstrom NYC will captivate hearts and imaginations alike, making this holiday season unforgettable for visitors of all ages.

Blizz on 57th Street Hero Characters

Mr. Blizz is the embodiment of the fizzy blizzy substance that powers this holiday activation. He presides over the 57th street entrance spreading holiday cheer and good vibes.

is the embodiment of the fizzy blizzy substance that powers this holiday activation. He presides over the 57th street entrance spreading holiday cheer and good vibes. Pigeonthia (voiced by John Waters ) is a savvy New York pigeon who has gained the power to tell the future. He announces his presence with bombastic incantations and offers guests fortunes connecting to different characteristics including chaos, kindness, glamor, courage, prudence and friendship.

(voiced by ) is a savvy pigeon who has gained the power to tell the future. He announces his presence with bombastic incantations and offers guests fortunes connecting to different characteristics including chaos, kindness, glamor, courage, prudence and friendship. Wonder Ring (voiced by Fran Drescher ) is a lost engagement ring that presides over the coin-operated ring machines, which contain rings corresponding to the fortunes given by Pigeonthia.

Blizz on 57th Street Speaking and Supporting Characters

Dimmy (voiced by John Waters ) & Quasar (voiced by Fran Drescher ) are burnt out stars who want to chill.

(voiced by ) & (voiced by ) are burnt out stars who want to chill. Rose (voiced by John Waters ), Ruby, & Violet (voiced by Fran Drescher ) are chatty lipsticks who hang out and gossip.

(voiced by ), (voiced by ) are chatty lipsticks who hang out and gossip. Connor (voiced by John Waters ) & Connie (voiced by Fran Drescher ) are humble department store cones who might be worried someone might slip or step in the wrong place.

(voiced by ) & (voiced by ) are humble department store cones who might be worried someone might slip or step in the wrong place. Fritz the Friendly Pretzel (voiced by John Waters ) is the nice big softy that pays saccharine compliments to passersby.

(voiced by ) is the nice big softy that pays saccharine compliments to passersby. Fifi The Foulard (voiced by Fran Drescher ) is the forgotten scarf that doesn't remember anything.

(voiced by ) is the forgotten scarf that doesn't remember anything. Drizzle The Anxious Umbrella (voiced by John Waters ) is the lonely umbrella that is ready to complain to anyone who will listen.

(voiced by ) is the lonely umbrella that is ready to complain to anyone who will listen. Smolder (voiced by John Waters ) & Schmutzi (voiced by Fran Drescher ) are rough and ready New York smoke stacks that have been around the block a few times.

(voiced by ) & (voiced by ) are rough and ready smoke stacks that have been around the block a few times. Carla The Carrot (voiced by Fran Drescher ) is preparing for her first acting gig as a snowman's nose.

(voiced by ) is preparing for her first acting gig as a snowman's nose. Supporting Characters include: Macintosh, The Littlest Big Apple, The Blizzy Fizzies, The Candy Canes, Jasmine, Vetiver, Wanda The Watch.

