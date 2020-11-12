Nordstrom offers virtual Santa chats, holiday breakfasts and fun DIY activities for the whole family

Letters to Santa (e-mails to Santa available now; letter drop-offs in-store and curbside begin 11/15 in Canada , and 11/27 in the U.S.)

This year customers of all ages can engage with Nordstrom Santa on their terms – by sending him an email or writing him a letter and dropping it off in-store or via Curbside Pickup. Santa promises to reply before Christmas! This is your kiddo's (and yours!) chance to drop hints on the gifts topping their wish list. You can use your own Holiday stationary, or a printable online template from Nordstrom. Learn more here.

The Holiday Breakfast (select U.S. stores and dates on 12/6, 12/12, 12/13 and 12/19, and 12/12 and 12/19 in Canada )

Holiday mornings are magical at Nordstrom. This year, we're making them extra warm and fuzzy with a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast in select Nordstrom restaurants, complete with kids' activities, merry music, and festive décor to get the whole family out of the house and in the Holiday spirit. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Tickets are $25 for adults (age 18+), $15 for kids (ages 3-7), and free for children under 2, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Operation Warm. Purchase tickets here.

Make Merry at Home with FREE printable activity sheets (available now!)

It's the most wonderful time of the year to cozy up at home and make memories. Visit our Festive Experiences website to print out merry activity sheets, send a letter to Santa, or pull the whole family together (furry friends included) for a holiday portrait in a virtual photo booth. Get started here.

For more information about the Holidays at Nordstrom – including our Make Merry Gift Shops and safe and convenient new services you can't get anywhere else (like Complimentary Gift Wrap available Curbside!) please see our Holiday press release.

A NOTE ON SAFETY:

From requiring face coverings for employees and customers to adjusting our store layouts to allow for social distancing, we're working to create a safe environment for our customers and our employees. See here for more information on how we're working to keep our stores safe.

CONTACT:

Anya Kain

Nordstrom PR

[email protected]

