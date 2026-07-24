Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Victor, New York

SEATTLE, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Victor, New York, in spring 2027.

"We look forward to being a part of the Victor community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the Rochester market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 23,000-square-foot store will be located at Eastgate Square, a popular shopping center that includes Michaels. Eastgate Square is owned and managed by Benderson Development and is ideally located at the intersection of Turk Hill Road and State Route 96.

"Welcoming Nordstrom Rack to Eastgate Square marks an exciting milestone for both the property and the Rochester market," said Michael Boynton, vice president of leasing for Benderson Development. "Nordstrom Rack is a highly respected brand, and we're honored that Eastgate Square was selected for its first Rochester-area location."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New York. It currently operates six Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 2,200 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we strive to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.