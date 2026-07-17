Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Ramsey, New Jersey

SEATTLE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Ramsey, New Jersey in fall 2026.

"We look forward to being a part of the Ramsey community and serving our customers with an amazing offering of great brands at great prices," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "We're excited to grow our footprint in the New Jersey market and introduce new customers to the Nordstrom experience."

Lionello added that in this location "customers will be able to take advantage of our convenient services such as online order pick up from both Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, and they can make returns easily."

The 25,000-square-foot store will be located at Interstate Shopping Center, a popular shopping center that includes ShopRite, Five Below and Petco, among others. Interstate Shopping Center is owned through a joint venture between New York-based Wafra and Mahwah-based Crossroads Companies, with Crossroads also serving as property manager and exclusive leasing agent.

"We are pleased to welcome Nordstrom Rack to the outstanding roster of retailers at Interstate Shopping Center," said Stephen Hittman, CEO of Crossroads Companies. "Nordstrom Rack is a highly respected brand that perfectly complements our existing tenant mix, further enhancing the shopping experience for our customers. We are confident the store will be warmly embraced by the community and become an immediate success."

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc. and offers customers up to 70% off on-trend apparel, accessories, beauty products, home decor and shoes from many of the top brands sold at Nordstrom stores as well as core services like online order pickup for Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, easy returns and alterations at select stores. Nordstrom Rack is the largest source of new customers to Nordstrom.

This new location expands the company's physical footprint and economic impact in New Jersey. It currently operates four Nordstrom stores and nine Nordstrom Rack stores in the state, generating more than 1,600 jobs statewide.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc., we strive to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our interconnected model enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at nearly 400 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gianna Giacomino

Nordstrom, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.