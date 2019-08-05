Nordstrom To Give 25,000 Kids In Need A Step In The Right Direction For Back To School

SEATTLE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five American children will experience a level of poverty that has the potential to impede their ability to learn. This back-to-school season, Nordstrom is partnering with its customers and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit to tackle one of the most pressing needs experienced by children in low-income households by giving away 25,000 pairs of brand-new, properly fitting shoes. This partnership aims to support students and families to start the school year off right with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive.

From August 5 through September 15, visit any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom Local or Last Chance location, or go online to Nordstrom.com or NordstromRack.com to find a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card. One hundred percent of proceeds from every giving card purchased goes toward the gift of one pair of new sneakers for a child in need in the local community.

"The simple gift of new athletic shoes can be a new lease on life for a child when they start the school year," said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director at Shoes That Fit. "When children have shoes that they feel comfortable in, it boosts their confidence, school performance, physical activity and ultimately gives kids the opportunity to reach their full potential."

Since 2010, Nordstrom has partnered with Shoes That Fit to donate more than 165,000 pairs of shoes to children in local communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"If anyone understands the confidence a new pair of shoes can provide, it's Nordstrom," said Kristin Frossmo, executive vice president, general merchandise manager of shoes at Nordstrom. "We were founded in 1901 as a small shoe store, and this program gives us a chance to honor our past while investing in the future of these children by helping to give them an invaluable sense of their own importance and abilities."

Nordstrom's partnership with Shoes That Fit is just one of the many ways the company gives back to important causes throughout the year. Through its Gift Card Give Back program, which donates one percent of all gift card sales, Nordstrom supports nonprofits in every community where it does business. In 2018, the company gave more than $12 million through cash grants, its employee charitable match program and disaster relief donations. Additional information on the company's charitable giving efforts can be found at NordstromCares.com.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:

A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to more than 120,000 children in more than 2,600 schools across 48 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.

