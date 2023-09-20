NordVPN launches Sonar to prevent phishing attacks

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, launched its first experimental project under the NordLabs platform. The AI-enabled browser extension Sonar aims to help internet users detect phishing emails and protect themselves from cybercrimes.

"AI tools have facilitated the automation of a significant portion of phishing attacks, and it is anticipated that the frequency of such attacks will escalate in the future, posing a significant cybersecurity threat. With this new release we aim to fight fire with fire. Sonar is based on the large language model technology used by ChatGPT so it will help internet users better identify phishing emails in the changing environment of cybercrimes," says Vykintas Maknickas, the head of product strategy at Nord Security.

Developed by NordVPN's team of engineers and developers, Sonar will warn users on how likely the email they received is a phishing scam. It will also point out which aspects of the email affected evaluation results and explain what signs to look out for. As of today, Sonar will be available for Gmail users on Google Chrome with more platforms to follow.

Technology enthusiasts who have already signed up on the NordLabs platform can expect approval to install and test the Sonar browser extension. Unregistered users can still sign up on the waiting list to access Sonar and upcoming experimental projects.

"We invite everyone to test Sonar and future experimental projects completely free of charge and provide us with feedback. It will help us, the technology community, and every internet user to understand the best ways to curb cutting-edge technologies for a better and safer internet," says Maknickas.

Last week, NordVPN launched NordLabs – a platform to explore emerging technologies, such as AI, and create new tools and services to ensure the security and privacy of internet users. The platform allows exclusive access to innovative projects developed by NordVPN before they become mainstream. 

NordVPN is also planning to launch another project in the NordLabs platform in September. An AI-enabled tool called Pixray will help to distinguish AI-generated images from those created through traditional means.

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware during downloads, trackers, and ads. NordVPN has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: https://nordvpn.com.

