NordVPN verifies its no-logs claim for the fourth time

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN, a leading cybersecurity company, has completed an independent assurance engagement to confirm its no-logs statement. The engagement, conducted by a market-leading Big Four firm, Deloitte, verified NordVPN's commitment to privacy for the fourth time and confirmed that the company does not track or log users' online traffic.

"While we work hard to create and develop world-leading cybersecurity solutions to protect our customers, we also take privacy very seriously, and we are fully committed to our promise to not monitor or record the online traffic of our users. We firmly believe that a no-logs policy should be an industry standard and that an independent assurance engagement by a trusted Big Four firm reassures customers of our commitment to a safer and radically better internet," says Marijus Briedis, CTO at NordVPN.

During the engagement process, Deloitte's practitioners interviewed NordVPN's employees and examined server infrastructure, server configuration, and technical logs. They had access to NordVPN services from November 30 until December 7, 2023 and reviewed privacy relevant configuration settings and procedures on Obfuscated, Double VPN, Standard VPN, Onion Over VPN (TOR), and P2P servers. 

Practitioners witnessed no signs that NordVPN in any way violates the company's no-logs statement. They supported NordVPN's claim that the company does not store any incoming or outgoing traffic data, including IP addresses, browsing histories, or websites visited.

NordVPN's first independent no-log engagement was completed in 2018, followed by second and third assessments in 2020 and 2022, showing the company's continuous commitment to privacy. These independent audits assure NordVPN customers they're getting what they've been promised — a VPN service that doesn't track or log their browsing traffic. 

The full no-logs assurance engagement report is available on our website.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider, used by millions of internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption and Onion Over VPN and guarantees privacy with zero tracking. One of the key features of the product is Threat Protection, which blocks malicious websites, malware during downloads, trackers, and ads. NordVPN is very user friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, and has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. For more information: https://nordvpn.com.

SOURCE NordVPN

