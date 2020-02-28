NORESCO to Enhance Resiliency for Naval Submarine Base New London with $83.1 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract

Other energy conservation measures include new microgrid capabilities with electrical infrastructure upgrades, steam distribution system improvements, new LED lighting, and a new base-wide cybersecure energy management controls system. In addition to these self-financed capital improvements, NORESCO will be providing $64 million in operations and maintenance support over the 18-year performance period to be paid through energy savings.

"NORESCO is honored to support Submarine Base New London's critical mission with enhanced resiliency, providing uninterruptible power generation capacity to the base and the submarines on the waterfront," said Natasha Shah, vice president, NORESCO. "The Base has now become a part of our Navy portfolio of 34 ESPC projects, totaling more than $1 billion in guaranteed savings."

