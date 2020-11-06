Norfield Development Partners, LLC Announce Executive Transition

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Norfield Board of Managers officially announces the departure of former President & CEO, Isaac Weathers. Chris Napoletano, having recently joined Norfield as Product Owner, has been appointed Interim CEO and will oversee daily operations as well as focus on Norfield's development of our next generation products. Jennifer Rodriquez was recently promoted to Administrative Services Manager and will direct the administrative arm of Norfield during this transition. "We are excited for the future of Norfield as we begin the process of identifying our next CEO and working towards the release of our new ticket entry software and other damage prevention solutions," said Paul Huntsman, Chairman of the Norfield Board of Managers.

About Norfield Development Partners

A pioneering damage prevention solutions partnership, Norfield Development Partners was founded in 2013 by Blue Stakes of Utah 811, Colorado 811, DigAlert, JULIE (Illinois One Call Systems), MISS DIG 811, North Carolina 811, OHIO811, and Virginia 811, all former customers of Norfield Data Products/Cosmic Computers Inc. Shortly after forming, Norfield welcomed USA North 811 in 2016. The Norfield development team works with its partners to develop leading software solutions for 811 contact centers, utility operators, and excavators.

SOURCE Norfield Development Partners, LLC