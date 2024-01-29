Norfolk Iron & Metal announces installation of new Temper Mill Cut-to-Length Line in Port of Catoosa, OK Facility

News provided by

Norfolk Iron & Metal

29 Jan, 2024, 17:50 ET

NORFOLK, Neb., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Iron & Metal, one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of metal service centers, announces a new Butech Bliss Temper Mill cut-to-length line is being installed in the Norfolk Iron & Metal Port of Catoosa, Oklahoma processing facility.

The state-of-the-art 4-high temper mill line elongates, levels, and shears a wide range of widths, lengths, and grades of steel. The temper mill cut-to-length line has capabilities up to 5/8" Grade 50 and 1/2" Grade 100 steel. This full-service line can process thicknesses from .060" to .625", widths from 36" to 96", and lengths up to 720".

Installation began in 2023 and will be fully operational by third quarter 2024.

The addition of this new cut-to-length line in Oklahoma will allow Norfolk Iron & Metal to better meet customer expectations for temper pass steel with custom orders and shorter lead times. Upon implementation of the new line, the facility will have two comprehensive processing lines, a water jet, and new laser cutting technology that also has the ability to process up to 720" material. 

The new Temper Mill cut-to-length line in Tulsa will complement the existing ¾" x 96" wide and 3/16" x 72" wide temper mill capabilities in Norfolk, Nebraska commissioned in 2010.

SOURCE Norfolk Iron & Metal

Also from this source

Norfolk Iron & Metal to Unify All Companies Under One Brand Name

Norfolk Iron & Metal to Unify All Companies Under One Brand Name

Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM), one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers announced today that the company will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.