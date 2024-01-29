Norfolk Iron & Metal announces installation of new Temper Mill Cut-to-Length Line in Port of Catoosa, OK Facility

NORFOLK, Neb., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Iron & Metal, one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of metal service centers, announces a new Butech Bliss Temper Mill cut-to-length line is being installed in the Norfolk Iron & Metal Port of Catoosa, Oklahoma processing facility.

The state-of-the-art 4-high temper mill line elongates, levels, and shears a wide range of widths, lengths, and grades of steel. The temper mill cut-to-length line has capabilities up to 5/8" Grade 50 and 1/2" Grade 100 steel. This full-service line can process thicknesses from .060" to .625", widths from 36" to 96", and lengths up to 720".

Installation began in 2023 and will be fully operational by third quarter 2024.

The addition of this new cut-to-length line in Oklahoma will allow Norfolk Iron & Metal to better meet customer expectations for temper pass steel with custom orders and shorter lead times. Upon implementation of the new line, the facility will have two comprehensive processing lines, a water jet, and new laser cutting technology that also has the ability to process up to 720" material.

The new Temper Mill cut-to-length line in Tulsa will complement the existing ¾" x 96" wide and 3/16" x 72" wide temper mill capabilities in Norfolk, Nebraska commissioned in 2010.

SOURCE Norfolk Iron & Metal