Norfolk Iron & Metal Closes Acquisition of Cd'A Metals

The acquisition complements NIM's market coverage, adding three new locations in the Northwest, and further expanding NIM's product lines and processing capabilities. The NIM family of companies now has sixteen locations stretching from New Jersey to Washington with daily deliveries to customers in thirty states.

"We are pleased to welcome the Cd'A Metals team to the NIM family," Arnie Robinson, President and COO of NIM, said. "We are very excited to follow the 2018 addition of Metalwest with this acquisition. Cd'A Metals is a great fit to continue our growth and investment in the Western United States."

Heritage Capital Group served as financial advisor, and Witherspoon Kelley provided legal services, to Cd'A Metals. Abrahams Kaslow & Cassman LLP is acting as legal counsel to NIM.

About Cd'A Metals

Cd'A Metals is a full-line metal service center and supplier, headquartered in Spokane, Washington. With three locations across the Inland Northwest, the company provides bar and structural steel, plate and sheet products, as well as ornamental iron. Founded in 1884, Cd'A Metals has offered over a century of processing expertise to the metals industry and is a member of the Metal Service Center Institute (MSCI) and the North American Steel Alliance. For more information, visit www.cdametals.com.

About Norfolk Iron & Metal

Norfolk Iron & Metal, Co. (NIM) is a full-line steel service center headquartered in Norfolk, Nebraska. It is one of the nation's largest and most technologically advanced steel providers. In 2018, NIM acquired Metalwest, a leading processor and distributor of non-ferrous and carbon flat rolled metal products. With 13 locations across the U.S., NIM's warehouses are stocked with more than 3,000 items including carbon steel beams, angles, channels, flat-roll sheet and coil, plate, and tubing. NIM has been a family-run business since 1908 and is a member of MSCI. For more information, visit www.norfolkiron.com.

