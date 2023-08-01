Norfolk Iron & Metal to Unify All Companies Under One Brand Name

NORFOLK, Neb., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Iron & Metal (NIM), one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers announced today that the company will be unifying all company brands. The company brands currently include Norfolk Iron & Metal, Metalwest, Cd'A Metals, and NIM Group, and serves more than 30 states across the country. Effective January 1, 2024, all facilities will be rebranded to Norfolk Iron & Metal

The rebrand is an effort to streamline NIM's go-to-market strategy, enabling the company to reach more customers and provide greater service, as well as create greater brand recognition in the competitive marketplace.

About NIM

NIM is one of the nation's largest family-owned networks of steel service centers, processing and distributing a wide range of carbon, stainless, and aluminium products. NIM is headquartered in Norfolk, Nebraska, with 18 locations across the United States. For more information, visit www.norfolkiron.com.

