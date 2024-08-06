Norfolk Southern and ATDA initiate C3RS pilot program

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and the American Train Dispatchers Association (ATDA), in partnership with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), announced Tuesday their joint participation in the FRA's Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS). This pilot program is designed to enhance communication and transparency to help improve railroad safety.

Under the one-year C3RS pilot, dispatchers at Norfolk Southern can report safety concerns with the certainty that such reports will not result in discipline. Submitted safety concerns are de-identified by NASA and provided for review by a joint committee of NS, ATDA, and FRA representatives, who will identify and recommend corrective actions to improve safety.

In January 2024, Norfolk Southern announced the first pilot program under the FRA's supervision in the industry, in conjunction with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division.

"This is another step in our journey to become the gold standard of safety in the rail industry," said Alan H. Shaw, Norfolk Southern president and CEO. "We committed to working with our unions to make our safe railroad even safer, and we're proud to increase engagement and feedback through this pilot program. On behalf of Norfolk Southern, I want to thank the FRA for their leadership and reiterate our shared commitment to keeping rail the safest way to move freight over land."

In April 2024, the American Train Dispatchers Association announced the first Class I train dispatcher pilot program, covering 100% of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train dispatchers, and is currently the only C3RS pilot program on BNSF.

"Having reached C3RS agreements with two of the Class I Railroads, I encourage each of the remaining Class I's to follow the path we have set with BNSF and NS," said ATDA President Ed Dowell. "We cannot continue to accept accidents as the price of doing business in this industry. Changing over a century of adversarial culture takes courage and I appreciate Norfolk Southern's leadership in recognizing that C3RS can make a difference. We also thank Secretary Buttigieg and FRA Administrator Bose for prioritizing C3RS expansion to the Class I railroads."

"C3RS is a commonsense safety program that allows workers to confidentially share their experiences and safety concerns to prevent unnecessary accidents, injuries, or deaths. I appreciate the American Train Dispatchers Association and Norfolk Southern coming together to join this important program," said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. "All Class I railroads and their workers stand to benefit from the C3RS program, and FRA remains fully committed to expanding participation in this program even further."

Participation in this C3RS pilot is further reinforcement of Norfolk Southern, ATDA, and FRA's shared commitment to collaboration and transparency to advance safety. Key goals of the C3RS pilot program include:

Collecting currently unreported unsafe practices, behaviors, or situations;

Identifying and implementing corrective actions; and

Sharing general trends and statistics to enhance railroad safety.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

About American Train Dispatchers Association

The American Train Dispatchers Association is an AFL-CIO-affiliated craft union representing members on Class 1, Commuter, Passenger, and Shortline Railroads who safely and efficiently control trains and on-track equipment, as well as protect signalmen, maintenance of way employees, and other on-track workers. Additionally, the ATDA represents bridge operators, clerks, conductors, engineers, load dispatchers, maintenance of way, power directors, power supervisors, and yardmasters. The organization is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. You can learn more about ATDA at www.ATDA.org.

