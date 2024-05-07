Norfolk Southern Annual Meeting - Vote before May 9 to protect the value of your investment

Shareholders' decision will determine the future of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern's board firmly believes all 13 of the company's director nominees are highly qualified to oversee the company's balanced strategy – a strategy that is driving operational improvements and designed to deliver superior shareholder value. In contrast, Ancora is attempting to implement wholesale change designed to overturn the company's strategy. That includes overhauling the company's management team and implementing an ill-conceived strategy that would undermine the important progress Norfolk Southern has made and introduce significant risks to the business, including making the company less safe. Leading proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has endorsed the continued leadership of CEO Alan Shaw and recognized the benefits of the company's strategy by recommending that shareholders vote for a majority of Norfolk Southern's director nominees.

In deciding your vote, Norfolk Southern urges you to consider that the company has:

The Right Team: CEO Alan Shaw & COO John Orr are leading A Better Way

CEO Alan Shaw is a crisis-tested leader who has taken decisive action to ensure the successful execution of Norfolk Southern's strategic transformation.

is a crisis-tested leader who has taken decisive action to ensure the successful execution of Norfolk Southern's strategic transformation. Recently appointed COO John Orr is a proven operator, with a track record of implementing precision scheduled railroading (PSR), who is accelerating Norfolk Southern's operating plan.

Together, their leadership will position the company to become the gold standard of safety in the industry, drive meaningful margin improvement, and outperform peers during freight recovery cycles, while delivering industry-leading service for customers and forging strong relationships with key stakeholders.

The Right Strategy: Creating long-term value by delivering reliable, resilient service and responsibly driving productivity

Norfolk Southern's balanced strategy is grounded in a PSR operating plan that ensures the company's network is flexible, properly resourced, and disciplined in operational execution.

Norfolk Southern's modern approach will sustainably grow volumes over the long term, prevent avoidable pitfalls and service challenges, and ultimately deliver superior shareholder value.

Norfolk Southern is on a clear and achievable path to deliver a sub-60% operating ratio in 3-4 years1 and close the margin gap with peers – without stripping the company "down to the studs,2" which would require massive furloughs, impair service, and lose customers.

The Right Approach to Safety: Norfolk Southern is committed to making a safe railroad even safer and being the gold standard for safety in the industry

Norfolk Southern is taking a comprehensive approach to safety: implementing a Six-Point Safety Plan and working with a leading independent safety consultant with Nuclear Navy experience, as well as investing in infrastructure, strengthening safety culture, and advancing a leading role in innovative technology.

The board formed a Safety Committee in 2019 focused on the company's safety culture, including oversight of key safety initiatives and performance on safety metrics.

Norfolk Southern has collaborated with craft colleagues to enhance training and engagement. We became the first Class I railroad to partner with the FRA and labor unions in the Confidential Close Call Reporting System.

Thanks to all those efforts and many more, we reduced mainline accidents by 38% to the lowest level since 1999, placing us among the safest Class I railroads.

The Right Board: Norfolk Southern's board is an agent of change to enhance shareholder value

Norfolk Southern's board has taken critical steps to hold management accountable, oversee the execution of its balanced strategy, and position the company for long-term value creation.

The board is composed of industry leaders with significant, complementary, and diverse expertise to oversee the company's strategy and drive sustainable value.

The board embraces change and feedback from investors and has led a comprehensive refreshment process to ensure alignment with shareholders' best interests.

Ancora's reckless plan and demands for a wholesale overhaul of management and the board present significant risk to the company. These draconian changes would decelerate the momentum of Norfolk Southern's strategic transformation and destroy long-term value for shareholders. Protect the value of your investment from Ancora's outdated, destructive agenda and vote the WHITE proxy card FOR ONLY Norfolk Southern's 13 highly skilled director nominees TODAY .

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

