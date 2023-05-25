Norfolk Southern appoints Atkins Nuclear Secured to lead independent safety review

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

25 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Review will help strengthen safety culture across the company

ATLANTA, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) announced the appointment of Atkins Nuclear Secured (ANS), a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, to conduct an independent review of the company's safety-first culture.

ANS has decades of experience, with a focus on the nuclear sector, and is one of the world's most respected firms composed of safety, security, engineering, and project management experts. ANS and its predecessor companies have addressed some of the U.S. Department of Energy and National Nuclear Security Administration's toughest infrastructure and safety challenges. With ANS, Norfolk Southern will build upon the culture work and safety initiatives underway at the company, including its recently announced six-point safety and craft workforce engagement plans.

"The entire Norfolk Southern team is deeply committed to being an even safer railroad. The nuclear industry is the gold standard for industrial safety, and we intend to set the gold standard for the railroad industry," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "Through our discussions with ANS, it became clear that we share a focus on safety and operational excellence. We are confident that ANS is the right partner to help identify opportunities to help strengthen our safety practices."

With access across the company, ANS will report directly to Shaw and evaluate the company's safety culture, safety-related training programs, employee engagement, oversight and monitoring, and communications protocols and practices. Opportunities to improve safety will be implemented in phases, while simultaneously building a roadmap for long-term success.

"We look forward to learning from ANS's work to drive enhanced safety outcomes, all while furthering our safety culture," said Amy Miles, Chair of the Norfolk Southern Board of Directors. "The Board is fully committed to enhancing risk oversight and governance through this independent assessment."

The ANS team is composed of professionals with extensive experience in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and will be led by Admiral Kirk Donald, U.S. Navy (Ret.), the program's former Director. In that role, Admiral Donald was responsible for the safe and effective operation of all U.S. nuclear-powered warships.

"Norfolk Southern takes a continuous improvement approach to their safety culture and we are energized to work alongside them to identify and implement additional opportunities that will make them an even safer and better railroad," said Admiral Donald. 

The commitment to safety at Norfolk Southern is a focus across the company. On Tuesday, Shaw and leaders of twelve unions representing Norfolk Southern's railroaders jointly reiterated their shared commitment to safety in a letter to all of the company's employees:

"We will collaborate, consult experts, review best practices, and listen to the people closest to the work. Working together – and broadening the conversation to ensure everyone plays a part – is the best way to achieve meaningful improvement. We will remain open-minded, nimble, and fact-based, making changes as we learn. Along the way we will continue to look for other ways to collaborate to improve the quality of life for our colleagues."

About Norfolk Southern 
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

