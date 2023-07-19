Norfolk Southern awards over 100 scholarships

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

19 Jul, 2023, 10:00 ET

Thoroughbred Scholars program continues support of railroaders' children

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 children of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) employees will receive college scholarships through the Thoroughbred Scholars program, which launched in July 2022. Each year, the program provides 100 scholarships for up to $10,000 over four years, along with three additional scholarships for distinguished students who will receive rewards of up to $40,000 over four years.

"Supporting our people means supporting their families, and this scholarship program is one of the ways we're doing that," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "It's part of Norfolk Southern's commitment to making decisions in the best long-term interests of our colleagues and the communities we serve. Investing in these bright, young minds now, is an investment in our country's future."

This year's recipients come from 16 states across the company's network, with 90 of the scholarships reserved for children of conductors, mechanics, engineers, and other front-line workers who play a critical role in moving the U.S. economy.

The three distinguished scholarships highlight and include:

  • Community Scholar: Awarded to a student who has distinguished themselves through community leadership and volunteer work. This year's recipient is Lynsee Brown of Avella, Pennsylvania who is planning to study psychology and criminology at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. Brown's father, John Brown, is a Signalman in Pittsburgh who has worked for Norfolk Southern for 27 years.
  • HBCU Scholar: Awarded annually to a student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). This year's recipient is Alana Gulley of Atlanta who is planning to study psychology at Howard University. Gulley's stepfather, Edward Lee, works in Norfolk Southern's Sourcing Department as Supervisor Purchasing out of the company headquarters in Atlanta.
  • STEM Scholar: Awarded to a student pursuing a degree in a nonmedical science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field. This year's recipient is Madeleine Bender of Mentor, Ohio who is planning to study biomedical science and biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Bender's father, Thomas Bender, is an Engineer in Conneaut, Ohio who has worked for Norfolk Southern for 18 years.

The Thoroughbred Scholars program is independently administered by Scholarship America. The organization is the nation's largest manager of scholarship and education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

This year's class of Thoroughbred Scholars represent the following states:

Alabama: 10

Indiana: 8

New York: 1

South Carolina: 5

Florida: 1

Kentucky: 2

North Carolina: 3

Tennessee: 4

Georgia: 24

Michigan: 4

Ohio: 12

Virginia: 7

Illinois: 6

Missouri: 4

Pennsylvania: 10

West Virginia: 2

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Also from this source

Norfolk Southern shares progress on environmental, social, and governance initiatives

Norfolk Southern to announce Q2 2023 earnings results on July 27, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.