Norfolk Southern celebrates 40th anniversary by ringing The Opening Bell® at the NYSE

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today rang The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), celebrating the 40th anniversary of the historic merger of Norfolk and Western Railway and Southern Railway that created Norfolk Southern on June 1, 1982.

Joining President and CEO Alan H. Shaw and the Norfolk Southern senior executive team on the bell podium was a group of six craft railroaders from the company's operations division, representing the men and women who move America's economy every day.