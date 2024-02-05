Norfolk Southern completes $1 billion in infrastructure improvements in 2023

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

05 Feb, 2024, 15:02 ET

Comprehensive infrastructure investments enhanced safety and productivity

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE: NSC) Engineering team completed $1 billion in infrastructure improvement projects in 2023. Throughout company's 22-state network comprehensive improvements were made to safety infrastructure, tracks, bridges, and public crossings. This annual investment supports Norfolk Southern's commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and resilient service that customers can depend on.

"Our extensive infrastructure work is an important component of being a customer-centric, operations-driven railroad and represents an investment in the safety of our operations," said Paul Duncan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "To safely deliver reliable and resilient service, our rails, bridges, and structures must be maintained to the highest standards, maximizing their productive lifespan."

In 2023, Norfolk Southern's Engineering team delivered a robust schedule of infrastructure improvement projects, including:

Safety Infrastructure

  • 108 hot box detectors installed
  • 17 acoustic bearing detectors installed
  • 218 CTC to ITCM towers added
  • 2 Digital Train Inspection portals constructed

Tracks

  • 619 track miles of rail work completed, an 8% increase over 2022
  • 2.1 million replacement cross ties installed
  • 1,745 miles of track surfaced
  • 523 panel turnouts and 14 crossing diamonds installed

Bridges

  • 40 bridges replaced
  • 32,743 bridge ties installed
  • 40,398 bridge, culvert, and tunnel inspections completed

Public Crossings

  • 110 grade crossing warning systems added

"Norfolk Southern's Engineering team is committed to excellence in everything we do," said Ed Boyle, Vice President Engineering. "Working together as one team, our dedicated railroaders in Maintenance of Way & Structures, Program Maintenance, Communications and Signals, Design and Construction, and Bridges and Structures delivered on-time and on-budget results for our company, customers, and communities. We have our sights set on achieving even greater results in 2024, as we continue to prioritize safety and reliability."

The Norfolk Southern network spans 19,500 route miles across 22 states, serving more than half of the U.S. population and much of the nation's manufacturing base. Each year, the company undertakes an extensive planning and coordination effort to strategically deliver improvement projects where they are needed most. By strategically investing in the network's critical infrastructure, Norfolk Southern enables trains to move safely with greater speed and reliability. Together, this ensures that customer's freight is delivered safely and on time.

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as to major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Also from this source

Norfolk Southern, BLET, and SMART-TD partner with FRA to launch groundbreaking C3RS pilot program

Norfolk Southern, BLET, and SMART-TD partner with FRA to launch groundbreaking C3RS pilot program

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), and the International Association of Sheet...
Norfolk Southern reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

Norfolk Southern reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Friday its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. For the quarter, income from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.