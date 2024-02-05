Norfolk Southern completes $1 billion in infrastructure improvements in 2023

Comprehensive infrastructure investments enhanced safety and productivity

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE: NSC) Engineering team completed $1 billion in infrastructure improvement projects in 2023. Throughout company's 22-state network comprehensive improvements were made to safety infrastructure, tracks, bridges, and public crossings. This annual investment supports Norfolk Southern's commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and resilient service that customers can depend on.

"Our extensive infrastructure work is an important component of being a customer-centric, operations-driven railroad and represents an investment in the safety of our operations," said Paul Duncan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "To safely deliver reliable and resilient service, our rails, bridges, and structures must be maintained to the highest standards, maximizing their productive lifespan."

In 2023, Norfolk Southern's Engineering team delivered a robust schedule of infrastructure improvement projects, including:

Safety Infrastructure

108 hot box detectors installed

17 acoustic bearing detectors installed

218 CTC to ITCM towers added

2 Digital Train Inspection portals constructed

Tracks

619 track miles of rail work completed, an 8% increase over 2022

2.1 million replacement cross ties installed

1,745 miles of track surfaced

523 panel turnouts and 14 crossing diamonds installed

Bridges

40 bridges replaced

32,743 bridge ties installed

40,398 bridge, culvert, and tunnel inspections completed

Public Crossings

110 grade crossing warning systems added

"Norfolk Southern's Engineering team is committed to excellence in everything we do," said Ed Boyle, Vice President Engineering. "Working together as one team, our dedicated railroaders in Maintenance of Way & Structures, Program Maintenance, Communications and Signals, Design and Construction, and Bridges and Structures delivered on-time and on-budget results for our company, customers, and communities. We have our sights set on achieving even greater results in 2024, as we continue to prioritize safety and reliability."

The Norfolk Southern network spans 19,500 route miles across 22 states, serving more than half of the U.S. population and much of the nation's manufacturing base. Each year, the company undertakes an extensive planning and coordination effort to strategically deliver improvement projects where they are needed most. By strategically investing in the network's critical infrastructure, Norfolk Southern enables trains to move safely with greater speed and reliability. Together, this ensures that customer's freight is delivered safely and on time.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as to major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation