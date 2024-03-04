Norfolk Southern corrects false and misleading claims

Company remains committed to enhancing safety and aligning management with shareholders' interests

ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is focused on executing its strategy, competing on operational excellence by balancing safe, reliable, resilient service with continuous productivity improvement and smart, sustainable growth. With recent mischaracterizations of the facts, it is necessary for Norfolk Southern to correct the record. The company issued the following statement Monday, highlighting its safety achievements and the board's efforts to align management with shareholders' interests:

Misrepresenting our safety record

It is unfortunate that a serious situation is being used to mislead stakeholders and to advance a proxy fight narrative. On March 2, Norfolk Southern quickly responded to a derailment in Lower Saucon Township, PA. The derailment resulted in no harm to the community and no hazardous material concerns from the railcars. We take this incident seriously and work hard to avoid all accidents. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this incident, and we will work closely with them to understand how it happened and prevent others like it.

Norfolk Southern is leading the industry when it comes to safety. As a result of our robust safety initiatives, Norfolk Southern achieved a 42% reduction in our mainline accident rate year-over-year in 2023. Today, the company's mainline accident rate is the lowest it has been in years and is among the best of the North American Class I rails. We are actively building on these achievements and helping the industry become even safer.

We are committed to building on our safety track record and setting the gold standard for rail safety. We know there is no single solution when it comes to safety. Last year, we initiated a six-point safety plan and made necessary investments to accelerate enhancements to our safety culture and operational transformation. This included installing cutting-edge digital train inspection portals, implementing enhanced employee training, and being the first Class I railroad to join the Federal Railroad Administration's Confidential Close Call reporting system. We are incorporating feedback from our labor leaders and partnering on new safety initiatives. We also hired Atkins Nuclear Secured as an independent safety consultant. With significant project management and Nuclear Navy experience, they have conducted a comprehensive safety assessment, and we are implementing changes based on their recommendations.

Distorting the facts on management compensation

Similarly, the facts about the compensation of Norfolk Southern's management team have been distorted. The Norfolk Southern Board took clear and decisive action in its 2023 compensation decisions, including exercising discretion to eliminate annual performance-based incentive payouts for 2023. The board is committed to best-in-class corporate governance practices. Contrary to Ancora's claims, the board did not "raise CEO pay 37%". The board's purposeful efforts to maintain alignment between management and shareholders' interests though our compensation program are clear:

Compared to his target compensation, in 2023 CEO Alan Shaw saw a 33% reduction in his realizable compensation at year end. The difference in his compensation for 2023 compared to 2022 reflects the fact that 2023 was his first full year as CEO. The board used its discretionary authority to eliminate the 2023 annual incentive awards for the CEO and all the company's executive vice presidents. This decisive action reflects the board's focus on ensuring alignment between executive pay outcomes and the outcomes experienced by our shareholders and other stakeholders during 2023. 92% of Shaw's target compensation was provided in the form of at-risk or performance-based incentives with value tied to the achievement of preset, rigorous performance goals or our stock price performance. Specifically, 60% of Shaw's equity awards issued in 2023 are performance-based and will only be earned if certain metrics and targets are met in the future, at the end of the three-year performance period . The remaining 40% is delivered in a mix of restricted stock units and stock options that vest over four years with value directly tied to our stock price performance. Adjustments related to East Palestine were implemented to establish a precedent that would ensure that sizable future recoveries from insurance and third parties would not create a windfall in future years .



Norfolk Southern's engagement with Ancora

We have engaged constructively, and in good faith, with Ancora in an effort to understand their views and avoid a proxy contest. The Norfolk Southern Board remains open to any opportunity to find a reasonable resolution, as outlined in our preliminary proxy materials. However, it was after thoughtful consideration that we determined Ancora's proposed changes to the Norfolk Southern Board, management team, and strategy would undermine the important progress we have made to protect and enhance our business and franchise, and would lead to the deterioration of shareholder value.

Norfolk Southern's definitive proxy materials will soon be mailed out to all shareholders and include a WHITE card with voting instructions. Shareholders' votes FOR only the 13 Norfolk Southern director nominees on the WHITE card will be critical.

In the interim, Norfolk Southern strongly urges shareholders to simply discard and NOT vote using any blue proxy card sent by Ancora.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

