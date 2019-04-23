Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

NORFOLK, Va., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) today announced the regular quarterly dividend of 86 cents per share on its common stock, payable on June 10 to shareholders of record on May 3.

Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 147 consecutive quarters.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

Related Links

http://www.nscorp.com

