Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 6, 2022. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 159 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

