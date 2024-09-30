Norfolk Southern donates $100K to Red Cross, activates Employee Disaster Relief Program

Supports multi-state relief effort underway for Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross to support the organization's massive, multi-state relief efforts for Hurricane Helene. In addition, the company's Employee Disaster Relief Program is providing impacted employees with grants for qualified disaster-related losses and expenses.

"Our thoughts are with everyone navigating the aftermath of Helene, and our actions are in support of our employees, customers, and the communities where we all live and work," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Mark R. George. "We are committed to supporting the American Red Cross in delivering immediate relief and long-term recovery. Our Employee Disaster Relief Program will provide financial aid directly to Norfolk Southern railroaders who have been affected. And we are working hard to get all impacted routes back online so we can provide access to those communities."

Norfolk Southern has supported Red Cross relief efforts for nearly two decades and is an official Disaster Responder partner. Each year, the company makes a donation of $250,000 to the Red Cross through the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), and this additional $100,000 contribution reinforces that commitment during this time of intense need.

The company is also encouraging its employees to contribute, matching donations two-to-one, and will continue to host blood drives in support of the overall Red Cross mission throughout the year.

