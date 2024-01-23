Norfolk Southern doubles community impact in 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) donated $18.2 million across its 22-state network in 2023. That is double the contributions made in the prior year, benefitting communities, first responders, and safety initiatives. The year was one of growth for Norfolk Southern's Corporate Giving initiative, including the launch of new grant programs.

"Our Corporate Giving program reflects our enduring commitment to building stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities across our network," said Nabanita Nag, Executive Vice President Corporate Affairs & Chief Legal Officer for Norfolk Southern. "The increased contributions in 2023 underscore our focus on making a positive and lasting impact where it matters most, affirming our dedication as a catalyst for meaningful change in our communities."

Norfolk Southern's Corporate Giving program focuses on fostering safe and sustainable operations, developing local workforces, and building strong, thriving communities. Key highlights of Norfolk Southern's 2023 Corporate Giving include:

Total Donations: Norfolk Southern's philanthropic efforts exceeded $18 million , reinforcing the company's dedication to community engagement and support.

Norfolk Southern's philanthropic efforts exceeded , reinforcing the company's dedication to community engagement and support. New Grant Programs: The introduction of new grant programs focused on communities and safety, with nearly $5 million awarded in the first year. Thriving Communities Grant Program: This new program, contributed approximately $2.5 million to help foster thriving and resilient communities. Safety First Grant Program: This new program awarded approximately $2.4 million to organizations and initiatives prioritizing safety and first responders.

The introduction of new grant programs focused on communities and safety, with nearly awarded in the first year. Homelessness Grants: Directed $600,000 in grants toward organizations across its 22-state network to support outreach and support of the homeless.

Directed in grants toward organizations across its 22-state network to support outreach and support of the homeless. Thoroughbred Scholars Program: Over $500,000 awarded in scholarship funds to promote educational opportunities.

Over awarded in scholarship funds to promote educational opportunities. Hampton Roads Commitment: Continuing a commitment made in 2021, $1 million was awarded to 74 Hampton Roads, Virginia nonprofits, furthering the goal of providing $5 million to the community over five years.

In addition to doubling its contributions in 2023, Norfolk Southern in June launched a new internal giving program, the Thoroughbred Giving Portal, through which employees logged nearly 6,800 hours of community service. For more information about Norfolk Southern's Corporate Giving program, to apply for grants, and discover more about its community initiatives, visit here. For information on Norfolk Southern's community giving and support in East Palestine, visit www.nsmakingitright.com.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

