Norfolk Southern inaugural Climate Transition Plan aims for low-carbon future

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) released its inaugural Climate Transition Plan (CTP) Thursday. The CTP is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with a focus on transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability is rooted in Norfolk Southern's values and its deep understanding of climate science.

Norfolk Southern's CTP will focus in part on fuel management and consumption, all to help achieve its science-based target of reducing GHG emissions intensity 42% by 2034. These include innovative technologies and operating practices to improve locomotive fleet fuel economy. Fuel accounts for over 90% of the company's scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. Increased consumption of low carbon fuels and renewable energy usage are also key components of the plan.

"Reducing the environmental impact of our operations is driven by our commitment to a cleaner and better planet for our employees, our customers, and our communities for generations to come," said Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer at Norfolk Southern. "We recognize the significant role of greenhouse gas emissions in global climate change, and we are determined to do our part in mitigating these emissions."

The CTP is based on a maturity assessment following the CDP technical guidance on Climate Transition Plans and the Assessing Low-Carbon Transition (ACT) guidance. Norfolk Southern's CTP responds to the evolving regulatory and market landscape surrounding climate change.

Norfolk Southern has made deliberate adjustments in response to climate-related risks and opportunities. The company's CTP identifies three significant key performance indicators as decarbonization levers to inform its transition strategy:

Fuel efficiency: improvement target of 13% by 2027

Renewable energy: usage to 30% by 2030

Biofuels: consumption of 20% by 2034

For more information about Norfolk Southern's efforts to build a better planet and access its annual reports, including the full CTP, visit www.norfolksouthern.com/sustainability.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

