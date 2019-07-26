Norfolk Southern increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent

NORFOLK, Va., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that its board of directors approved a 9 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from 86 to 94 cents per share.

The dividend is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record on Aug. 5. Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 148 consecutive quarters.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

