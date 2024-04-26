NORFOLK SOUTHERN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Norfolk Southern Corporation - NSC

NEW ORLEANS, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC).

On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train, including 11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials, derailed in East Palestine, Ohio and subsequently ignited requiring the immediate evacuation of those within a one-two mile area. Then, on March 4, 2023, another Norfolk Southern freight train derailed near Springfield, Ohio.

Recently, the Company announced that it had agreed to pay $600 Million to settle all class-action claims within a 20-mile radius from the East Palestine derailment as well as personal injury claims within a 10-mile radius for residents who chose to participate.

The Company has also been sued in securities class action lawsuits for failing to disclose material information, in violation of federal securities laws, which remain ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Norfolk Southern's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

