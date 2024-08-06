Norfolk Southern names Anil Bhatt chief information and digital officer

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) is elevating the power of technology and innovation to drive its transformative, balanced strategy as it brings onboard Anil Bhatt, a technology leader recognized for pioneering cutting-edge solutions to advance and shape the direction of enterprises. Bhatt will serve as executive vice president and chief information and digital officer, reporting to President and CEO Alan Shaw.

Norfolk Southern's focus on technology has advanced safety and operational excellence through industry-leading machine vision, AI-powered dispatch tools, and more. Customizable APIs, alongside tailor-made applications and railcar sensors deliver Norfolk Southern customers real-time data for greater visibility of shipments and logistics control.

"Anil has a successful track record and reputation for working across teams to deploy technology that will advance the execution of our balanced strategy of service, productivity and growth, with safety at its core," Shaw said. "Along with his technical expertise, Anil brings a leadership style that reflects our values, with demonstrated success as a collaborative leader who serves customers with excellence, nurtures a culture of innovation, and invests in the growth of the teams he leads and works alongside."

As a critical member of the executive team, Bhatt will partner with Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins on driving better technology solutions for customers to enhance service and build a platform for growth. He will also work closely with Chief Operating Officer John Orr on finding ways that technology can further safety, operational productivity, and efficiency.

Bhatt will join Norfolk Southern effective August 19. He joins the company from Elevance Health (formerly Anthem), a Fortune 25 healthcare company, where he most recently served as global chief information officer. His 28 years of technology innovation and transformation expertise also includes experience with IAC Inc. and Procter & Gamble. Throughout his career, Bhatt has consistently led pioneering technology initiatives to elevate the customer experience and support enterprise growth and efficiency, delivering billions of dollars in value. He also has expertise in technology stability, resiliency, cybersecurity, analytics, and more.

Anil graduated in Computer Science and Engineering from BSF Institute of Technology & Science. He is a sponsor of Women in Technology and Kids who Code. He was recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top 100 Chief Information Officers and winner of 2023 Super Global ORBIE award that recognizes the country's top CIOs. He and his spouse, Ritu, are looking forward to relocating to Atlanta with their dog, Sidney.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

