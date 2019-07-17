Norfolk Southern names Anne Melaragni vice president human resources

Prior to joining Norfolk Southern, Melaragni served for 15 years in various roles of progressive responsibility at a leading global provider of transportation and logistics services. She most recently served as global head of total rewards, responsible for the planning, design, and implementation of the multi-billion-dollar corporation's global compensation and benefit programs. Melaragni also served as vice president of global HR organizational transformation, working to redesign the vision, strategy, structure, and roadmap for a global HR function. In 2017, she served as vice president of HR's international and emerging markets, responsible for developing and implementing the strategy, programs, policy, and team for emerging markets and accelerated growth countries.

"Norfolk Southern is excited to have Anne Melaragni's extensive experience in talent management, employee relations, and organizational design," said Adams. "Her experience in the logistics and transportation industry will bring valuable insight to the Norfolk Southern team as we reimagine our organization. We are excited to have Anne assume a key leadership role as we execute our new strategic plan."

Melaragni holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Miami University.

