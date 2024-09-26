Norfolk Southern Names Brian Barr Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has named Brian Barr as Vice President and Chief Mechanical Officer. In this role, Barr will lead mechanical operations across the company's 22-state network, reporting to Chief Operating Officer John Orr.

Barr joins Norfolk Southern from Union Pacific where he held the positions of General Manager Great Lakes Services and Senior Vice President Transportation. Barr started his career as a craft dispatcher in 1998 working at Conrail and, later, CSX. During his 26-year career, Barr has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility with multiple Class I railroads, including Chief Mechanical Officer and Senior Vice President Engineering and Mechanical while at CSX.

"Brian is a proven railroader with demonstrated results making safety the foundation of an efficient, service-oriented railroad. He exemplifies the engaged, collaborative culture we are building every day at Norfolk Southern to support our people and drive our business forward," Orr said. "We are grateful to Jaime Williams for his outstanding leadership as over the past six months, serving as interim Chief Mechanical Officer. The partnership between Jamie and Brian will be instrumental to our continued transformation."

Barr holds a business administration degree from Bellevue University and has completed multiple professional development programs.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation