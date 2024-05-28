Norfolk Southern names Claude Mongeau chair of the board of directors

Francesca A. DeBiase to serve as chair of Governance and Nominating Committee

Richard H. Anderson to serve as chair of Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation's (NYSE: NSC) Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Claude Mongeau, former CEO of Canadian National Railway Company, as the independent chair of the board, effective immediately.

Mongeau will serve as chair of the Executive Committee and resign from his positions on the Human Capital Management and Compensation and Safety Committees.

In addition, Francesca A. DeBiase, former executive vice president and global chief supply chain officer of McDonald's Corporation, has been appointed as chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee and Richard H. Anderson, former CEO of Delta Air Lines, has been appointed as chair of the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee.

The remaining committee chairs will continue in their existing positions. Additional committee membership appointments are available on our website. These appointments are also effective immediately.

Mongeau said, "During this critical time for our storied franchise, I look forward to collaborating with the board and know we all are committed to holding management accountable to deliver on our promises to shareholders. The board has appreciated the engagement with shareholders over the last few months and shares their urgency around enhancing service, improving network operations, and broad-based productivity gains to close the gap with our peers."

DeBiase said, "Norfolk Southern's new directors bring diverse expertise to our board, and we are accelerating the onboarding process so the company can immediately benefit from their valuable perspectives. We are committed to bringing fresh perspectives onto our board, ensuring we're consistently positioned to advance the strategy and deliver results."

Anderson said, "The board is taking the results of our recent Annual Meeting seriously, particularly as it relates to executive compensation. Over the coming months, the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee will further our ongoing shareholder engagement to help ensure their interests are aligned with our executive compensation program."

More about Claude Mongeau

Claude Mongeau has served as an independent director of the Norfolk Southern Board since 2019. With more than 25 years of experience, Mongeau is an industry veteran with an extensive understanding of Norfolk Southern's operational, safety, strategic planning, and environmental initiatives, as well as the company's governmental and stakeholder relations.

From 2010 to 2016, Mongeau served as president and chief executive officer of Canadian National Railway Company (CN), a North American railroad and transportation company, where he drove a customer-centric based PSR approach. He served as a director of CN from October 2009 to June 2016. During his 22-year career at CN, he also served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, and vice president strategic and financial planning.

More about Francesca A. DeBiase

Francesca A. DeBiase has served as an independent director of the Norfolk Southern Board since 2023. She is a seasoned supply chain, sustainability, and finance executive, with more than 30 years of global supply chain expertise across restaurant, food, toys, packaging, logistics, construction, real estate, and marketing services.

From 2020 to 2022, DeBiase served as executive vice president and global chief supply chain officer of McDonald's Corporation. From 2018 to 2020, she served as chief sustainability officer, where she was a champion for sustainability across the McDonald's system, working with leaders to embed social and environmental goals into long-term plans to drive meaningful, industry-wide change. DeBiase led the revitalization of McDonald's sustainability vision under the platform of Scale for Good. Prior to that role, she held various accounting, finance, and supply chain positions at McDonald's. DeBiase began her career at Ernst & Young as an auditor in the retail and consumer products practice.

More about Richard H. Anderson

Richard H. Anderson was elected as an independent director of the Norfolk Southern Board in 2024. During his career, he has navigated companies through transformative and key strategic changes, including formative mergers and acquisitions, post-bankruptcy recovery, and a major recession.

From 2017 to 2020, Anderson served as president and chief executive officer of Amtrak. From 2007 to 2016, he served as chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines. His significant executive leadership experience and expertise in the railroad and transportation industries allow him to provide meaningful oversight and practical advice on sector issues such as operations, safety, strategic planning, labor relations, logistics, and government and stakeholder relations, which support Norfolk Southern's balanced strategy.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation