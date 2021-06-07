Norfolk Southern names Jason Morris vice president labor relations; Scott Weaver to retire

Morris is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, the University of Virginia School of Law, and the Executive Development Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He joined Norfolk Southern's legal department in 2010, handling safety, labor, and employment issues for the company before moving into the safety and environmental department, where he served as system director safety until his promotion to assistant vice president in 2018.

"Jason is an innovative and collaborative leader who will forge strong partnerships between management and labor in his new role," Adams said. "As head of our safety and environmental team, he built a track record of bringing management and our craft workforce together to improve safety performance and culture."

Weaver, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Davidson College, began his career with Norfolk Southern in 1989 as a labor relations specialist. He progressed through positions of increasing responsibility in the department, culminating in his election as vice president labor relations in 2012.

"Scott's understanding of our business and ability to build relationships earned him the respect of colleagues, labor leadership, and peers across our industry," Adams said.

